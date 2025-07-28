Choreo LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Texas Pacific Land Corporation (NYSE:TPL)

Choreo LLC raised its holdings in Texas Pacific Land Corporation (NYSE:TPL – Free Report) by 7.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 29 shares during the quarter. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Texas Pacific Land were worth $543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 110.0% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 21 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Texas Pacific Land by 108.3% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 25 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Texas Pacific Land by 42.1% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 27 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 237.5% in the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 27 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 175.0% in the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 33 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TPL opened at $979.33 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.99 and a beta of 1.08. Texas Pacific Land Corporation has a 12 month low of $736.75 and a 12 month high of $1,769.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,097.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,246.72.

Texas Pacific Land ( NYSE:TPL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $5.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.27 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $195.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.00 million. Texas Pacific Land had a return on equity of 40.04% and a net margin of 63.24%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.60 per share. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. Texas Pacific Land’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.02%.

About Texas Pacific Land

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company owns a 1/128th nonparticipating perpetual oil and gas royalty interest (NPRI) under approximately 85,000 acres of land; a 1/16th NPRI under approximately 371,000 acres of land; and approximately 4,000 additional net royalty acres, total of approximately 195,000 NRA located in the western part of Texas.

