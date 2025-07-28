Choreo LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Essential Utilities Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

Choreo LLC lessened its position in Essential Utilities Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,027 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,128 shares during the quarter. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bfsg LLC lifted its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 22.1% during the first quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 1,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in Essential Utilities by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 24,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $895,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. boosted its position in Essential Utilities by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 23,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. Apella Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 4.4% in the first quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 7,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. grew its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 0.3% in the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 115,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,584,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Essential Utilities alerts:

Essential Utilities Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of NYSE WTRG opened at $37.07 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.85. The company has a market capitalization of $10.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.79. Essential Utilities Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.18 and a 1 year high of $41.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Essential Utilities ( NYSE:WTRG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $783.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $713.80 million. Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 27.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Essential Utilities Inc. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on WTRG shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded Essential Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Essential Utilities from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Essential Utilities

Essential Utilities Profile

(Free Report)

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Essential Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.