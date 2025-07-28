Choreo LLC Lowers Stock Position in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGO)

Choreo LLC decreased its holdings in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGO – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,221 shares of the company’s stock after selling 409 shares during the quarter. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF were worth $573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 58.2% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its position in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 51.0% during the 1st quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 2,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its stake in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:CGGO opened at $32.69 on Monday. Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $24.67 and a 12-month high of $32.73. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.91. The firm has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.37 and a beta of 0.99.

The Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (CGGO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in US and non-US companies of any market capitalization with growth potential. CGGO was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

