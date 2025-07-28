Choreo LLC Lowers Stock Position in SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM)

Choreo LLC decreased its holdings in SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,549 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,085 shares during the quarter. Choreo LLC’s holdings in SM Energy were worth $526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SM. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SM Energy by 200.8% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,119 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC grew its position in SM Energy by 172.8% in the 1st quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in SM Energy by 80.7% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,520 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 679 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its position in SM Energy by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,760 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in SM Energy during the 1st quarter worth $164,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.56% of the company’s stock.

SM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of SM Energy from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 16th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on SM Energy from $60.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 21st. Raymond James Financial downgraded SM Energy from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. TD Cowen raised SM Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on SM Energy from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.33.

Shares of SM stock opened at $27.50 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 2.16. SM Energy Company has a 1 year low of $19.67 and a 1 year high of $47.69.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The energy company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.16. SM Energy had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 27.61%. The business had revenue of $844.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $814.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 50.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that SM Energy Company will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 18th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 18th. SM Energy’s payout ratio is currently 11.20%.

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. It has working interests in oil and gas producing wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was formerly known as St.

