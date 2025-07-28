Choreo LLC Purchases 2,336 Shares of PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia, Tbk (NYSE:TLK)

Choreo LLC lifted its holdings in PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia, Tbk (NYSE:TLK – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,459 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,336 shares during the quarter. Choreo LLC’s holdings in PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia, Tbk were worth $568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia, Tbk by 541.8% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,151 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,660 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia, Tbk by 37.7% during the 1st quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 4,417 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 1,210 shares in the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC boosted its position in PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia, Tbk by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 5,782 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 872 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia, Tbk by 630.5% in the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 7,772 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 6,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia, Tbk during the first quarter worth approximately $176,000.

Get PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk alerts:

PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia, Tbk Stock Performance

Shares of PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia, Tbk stock opened at $17.33 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.92. The firm has a market cap of $17.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.60. PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia, Tbk has a 12 month low of $13.15 and a 12 month high of $21.00.

PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia, Tbk Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 12th were issued a $1.3038 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.8%. This is a positive change from PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia, Tbk’s previous annual dividend of $1.11. PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia, Tbk’s payout ratio is currently 70.95%.

Separately, New Street Research downgraded shares of PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia, Tbk from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on TLK

About PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia, Tbk

(Free Report)

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk provides information and communications technology, and telecommunications network services worldwide. The company operates through mobile, consumer, enterprise, Wholesale and International Business, and Other segments. The Mobile segment offers mobile voice, SMS, value added services, and mobile broadband services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.