Choreo LLC Purchases 2,336 Shares of PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia, Tbk (NYSE:TLK)

Choreo LLC lifted its holdings in PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia, Tbk (NYSE:TLK – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,459 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,336 shares during the quarter. Choreo LLC’s holdings in PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia, Tbk were worth $568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia, Tbk by 541.8% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,151 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,660 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia, Tbk by 37.7% during the 1st quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 4,417 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 1,210 shares in the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC boosted its position in PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia, Tbk by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 5,782 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 872 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia, Tbk by 630.5% in the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 7,772 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 6,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia, Tbk during the first quarter worth approximately $176,000.
PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia, Tbk Stock Performance
Shares of PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia, Tbk stock opened at $17.33 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.92. The firm has a market cap of $17.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.60. PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia, Tbk has a 12 month low of $13.15 and a 12 month high of $21.00.
PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia, Tbk Increases Dividend
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, New Street Research downgraded shares of PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia, Tbk from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th.
About PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia, Tbk
Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk provides information and communications technology, and telecommunications network services worldwide. The company operates through mobile, consumer, enterprise, Wholesale and International Business, and Other segments. The Mobile segment offers mobile voice, SMS, value added services, and mobile broadband services.
