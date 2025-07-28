Choreo LLC Purchases 2,720 Shares of Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG)

Choreo LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG – Free Report) by 2.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 101,081 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 2,720 shares during the period. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Mizuho Financial Group were worth $557,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 51.5% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 6,430 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 2,187 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Mizuho Financial Group by 81.8% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,611 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,975 shares during the last quarter. International Private Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mizuho Financial Group during the first quarter worth $55,000. BIP Alliance LLC bought a new position in Mizuho Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Seeds Investor LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mizuho Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors own 3.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Mizuho Financial Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Mizuho Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday.

Mizuho Financial Group Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of MFG stock opened at $6.19 on Monday. Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.45 and a 12-month high of $6.24. The company has a market capitalization of $77.91 billion, a PE ratio of 13.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The bank reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.03. Mizuho Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 9.81%. The business had revenue of $12.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.38 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Mizuho Financial Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in banking, trust, securities, and other businesses related to financial services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through Retail & Business Banking Company, Corporate & Institutional Company, Global Corporate Company, Global Markets Company, Asset Management Company, and Others segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mizuho Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mizuho Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.