Choreo LLC Purchases 725 Shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS)

Choreo LLC increased its position in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS – Free Report) by 51.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,146 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 725 shares during the period. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF were worth $531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $470,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 2,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 208.4% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,223,000 after buying an additional 3,249 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds LLC. bought a new position in Vanguard Industrials ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VIS opened at $295.50 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $277.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $262.02. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a 52 week low of $213.26 and a 52 week high of $295.60. The firm has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.72 and a beta of 1.14.

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

