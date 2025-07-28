Choreo LLC Raises Stake in Domino’s Pizza Inc (NASDAQ:DPZ)

Choreo LLC boosted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza Inc (NASDAQ:DPZ – Free Report) by 16.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,233 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Berkshire Hathaway Inc increased its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 86.5% in the fourth quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 2,382,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $999,868,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104,744 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the 4th quarter valued at $250,571,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 53,740.4% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 260,049 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $119,480,000 after buying an additional 259,566 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 46.0% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 609,036 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $255,649,000 after acquiring an additional 191,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Grove Partners LP purchased a new stake in Domino’s Pizza in the fourth quarter valued at $56,647,000. 94.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of analysts have recently commented on DPZ shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $515.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $540.00 price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $340.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $520.00 to $549.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Domino’s Pizza has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $491.52.
Domino’s Pizza Trading Up 1.9%
DPZ stock opened at $485.53 on Monday. Domino’s Pizza Inc has a 52 week low of $396.06 and a 52 week high of $500.55. The company has a market cap of $16.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $465.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $462.70.
Domino’s Pizza (NASDAQ:DPZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 21st. The restaurant operator reported $3.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.93 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 15.09% and a net margin of 12.49%. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.03 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza Inc will post 16.74 earnings per share for the current year.
Domino’s Pizza Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a $1.74 dividend. This represents a $6.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.42%.
About Domino’s Pizza
Domino’s Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino’s brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.
