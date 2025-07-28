Choreo LLC Sells 1,097 Shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Choreo LLC decreased its position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) by 39.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,684 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,097 shares during the period. Choreo LLC’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 1,410 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in ANSYS by 3.7% in the first quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Graypoint LLC lifted its holdings in ANSYS by 6.2% during the first quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 673 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in ANSYS by 1.3% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,223 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,020,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, First Manhattan CO. LLC. boosted its position in ANSYS by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 3,043 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird set a $396.00 price objective on ANSYS in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Baird R W downgraded shares of ANSYS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th.

ANSYS Stock Performance

Shares of ANSS opened at $374.30 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $32.91 billion, a PE ratio of 55.53, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.19. ANSYS, Inc. has a 12 month low of $275.06 and a 12 month high of $395.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $352.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $336.19.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The software maker reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($0.11). ANSYS had a net margin of 22.95% and a return on equity of 12.38%. The business had revenue of $504.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $516.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that ANSYS, Inc. will post 8.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About ANSYS

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services for engineers, designers, researchers, and students in the United States, Japan, Germany, China, Hong Kong, South Korea, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization; the Ansys Mechanical product, an element analysis software; LS-DYNA solver for multiphysics simulation; and power analysis and optimization software suite.

