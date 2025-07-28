Choreo LLC Sells 1,167 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

Choreo LLC lowered its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 21,115 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,167 shares during the period. Choreo LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF were worth $617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPTS. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 212,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,217,000 after buying an additional 6,867 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,248,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 42.3% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 2,481 shares during the last quarter. World Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 8,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the period. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 443.2% in the 4th quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 6,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 5,709 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Stock Up 0.0%

SPTS stock opened at $29.19 on Monday. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $28.88 and a twelve month high of $29.46. The firm has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.91 and a beta of 0.01. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.14.

About SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (SPTS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasurys with remaining maturities between 1-3 years. SPTS was launched on Nov 30, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

