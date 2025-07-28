Choreo LLC Sells 17,312 Shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

Choreo LLC lessened its holdings in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Free Report) by 31.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 38,491 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,312 shares during the period. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Avantor were worth $624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AVTR. Wealthquest Corp bought a new stake in shares of Avantor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Avantor by 121.6% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 2,056 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Avantor by 52.0% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,359 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Avantor by 19.8% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its position in shares of Avantor by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 6,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.08% of the company’s stock.

In other Avantor news, Director Joseph R. Massaro purchased 8,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.30 per share, for a total transaction of $99,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 35,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $430,967.40. This represents a 30.07% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gregory L. Summe purchased 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.50 per share, with a total value of $375,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,250,000. This trade represents a 42.86% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 83,100 shares of company stock valued at $1,027,630 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

AVTR opened at $14.20 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.70. Avantor, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.82 and a 1 year high of $28.00. The company has a market capitalization of $9.67 billion, a PE ratio of 13.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.05.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23. Avantor had a net margin of 10.70% and a return on equity of 11.93%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. Avantor’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Avantor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Avantor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Avantor from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Barclays decreased their target price on Avantor from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on Avantor from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.14.

Avantor, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

