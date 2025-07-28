Choreo LLC Sells 1,943 Shares of CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG)

Choreo LLC lessened its holdings in CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,656 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,943 shares during the quarter. Choreo LLC’s holdings in CarGurus were worth $543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CARG. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in CarGurus by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,686,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,959,000 after buying an additional 225,430 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of CarGurus by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,145,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,091,000 after acquiring an additional 802,602 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of CarGurus by 168.7% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,524,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,704,000 after acquiring an additional 957,035 shares during the last quarter. Prevatt Capital Ltd lifted its stake in shares of CarGurus by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Prevatt Capital Ltd now owns 1,350,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,329,000 after purchasing an additional 120,000 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of CarGurus by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 942,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,440,000 after purchasing an additional 49,511 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on CARG. Citigroup dropped their price objective on CarGurus from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of CarGurus in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Citizens Jmp cut CarGurus from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of CarGurus from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of CarGurus in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CarGurus currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.63.

In related news, COO Samuel Zales sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.29, for a total transaction of $282,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 493,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,957,776.78. This trade represents a 1.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Zachary Emerson Hallowell sold 4,369 shares of CarGurus stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.09, for a total value of $144,570.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 121,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,023,214.56. This represents a 3.47% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 59,049 shares of company stock worth $1,899,297. Company insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CARG opened at $33.51 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.75, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.51. CarGurus, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.65 and a 52-week high of $41.33.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. CarGurus had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 32.54%. The company had revenue of $225.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that CarGurus, Inc. will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive platform for buying and selling vehicles in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, U.S. Marketplace and Digital Wholesale. The company provides an online automotive marketplace where customers can search for new and used car listings from its dealers and sell their car to dealers and other consumers; and paid listings subscriptions for enhanced access to its marketplace that connects dealers to a large audience of informed and engaged consumers.

