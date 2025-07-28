Choreo LLC Sells 2,640 Shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Choreo LLC decreased its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) by 28.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,640 shares during the period. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SWK. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 4,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 0.7% during the first quarter. Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,854 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,911,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 9.2% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,321 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co raised its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 4,190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regents Gate Capital LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Regents Gate Capital LLP now owns 55,272 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,249,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SWK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $93.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Stanley Black & Decker from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Wall Street Zen cut Stanley Black & Decker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Stanley Black & Decker has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.40.

Stanley Black & Decker Price Performance

NYSE SWK opened at $73.96 on Monday. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a one year low of $53.91 and a one year high of $110.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $68.37 and a 200 day moving average of $73.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $11.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.69, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.18.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 7.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

Stanley Black & Decker Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. This is a boost from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is 136.10%.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil and gas, infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the Tools and Outdoor and Industrial segments.

