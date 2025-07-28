Choreo LLC Sells 3,762 Shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Choreo LLC trimmed its position in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) by 35.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,721 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,762 shares during the quarter. Choreo LLC’s holdings in CarMax were worth $524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of CarMax by 36.1% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 8,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,000 after buying an additional 2,315 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in CarMax by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 200,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,354,000 after purchasing an additional 23,204 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP raised its position in CarMax by 753.8% in the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 65,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,385,000 after purchasing an additional 58,153 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in CarMax by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 248,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,878,000 after purchasing an additional 18,109 shares during the period. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in CarMax by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 24,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,969,000 after purchasing an additional 2,281 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:KMX opened at $60.73 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $9.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 2.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $65.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.24. CarMax, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.96 and a 52-week high of $91.25.

CarMax ( NYSE:KMX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 20th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $7.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.58 billion. CarMax had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 2.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that CarMax, Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Jon G. Daniels sold 1,540 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.64, for a total transaction of $108,785.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 2,779 shares in the company, valued at $196,308.56. The trade was a 35.66% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KMX. Wall Street Zen raised CarMax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on CarMax from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of CarMax in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of CarMax from $85.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on shares of CarMax in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CarMax currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.67.

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles and related products in the United States. It operates in two segments: CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The CarMax Sales Operations segment offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; used vehicle auctions; extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale; and reconditioning and vehicle repair services.

