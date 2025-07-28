Choreo LLC Sells 57 Shares of Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ:PODD)

Choreo LLC decreased its position in shares of Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,182 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 57 shares during the quarter. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Insulet were worth $573,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Insulet by 55.5% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,229 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,867 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Insulet by 85.1% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 896 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Insulet by 75.6% in the 1st quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,030 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $533,000 after buying an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Insulet during the 4th quarter valued at $9,822,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Insulet by 225.4% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,552 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Insulet in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Insulet from $312.00 to $324.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $322.00 price target on Insulet in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $360.00 price target (up from $328.00) on shares of Insulet in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Insulet in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $321.00.

Insulet Stock Up 1.3%

PODD opened at $290.22 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $305.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $281.78. Insulet Corporation has a 52 week low of $173.00 and a 52 week high of $329.33. The stock has a market cap of $20.43 billion, a PE ratio of 52.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.35.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $569.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $543.20 million. Insulet had a return on equity of 22.25% and a net margin of 18.29%. The company’s revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Insulet Corporation will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Insulet

In other Insulet news, SVP John W. Kapples sold 5,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.47, for a total value of $1,680,884.66. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 23,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,382,134.60. The trade was a 18.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Insulet Profile

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company's Omnipod platform includes the Omnipod 5 Automated Insulin Delivery System (Omnipod 5) which includes a proprietary AID algorithm embedded in the Pod that integrates with a third-party continuous glucose monitor to obtain glucose values through wireless bluetooth communication; Omnipod DASH that features a bluetooth enabled Pod that is controlled by a smartphone-like Personal Diabetes Manager with a color touch screen user interface; and Omnipod GO, a standalone, wearable, insulin delivery system that provides a fixed rate of continuous rapid-acting insulin for 72 hours.

