Choreo LLC Sells 651 Shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS)

Choreo LLC decreased its holdings in Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Free Report) by 15.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,641 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 651 shares during the period. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Chart Industries were worth $526,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in Chart Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Chart Industries by 142.9% in the 1st quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chart Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hughes Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chart Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chart Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000.

Shares of Chart Industries stock opened at $171.82 on Monday. Chart Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.60 and a 52-week high of $220.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $159.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $163.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $7.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.71, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.68.

Chart Industries ( NYSE:GTLS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.02. Chart Industries had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 13.93%. The business had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 9.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on GTLS shares. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Chart Industries from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $180.00 price target on Chart Industries and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $231.00 to $214.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $171.00 to $169.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Chart Industries has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.82.

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, and manufacturing of process technologies and equipment for the gas and liquid molecules in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing.

