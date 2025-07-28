Choreo LLC Sells 663 Shares of Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN)

Choreo LLC lessened its stake in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN – Free Report) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 663 shares during the period. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Silgan were worth $608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CX Institutional purchased a new position in Silgan during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in shares of Silgan by 254.9% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Silgan in the first quarter valued at about $51,000. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in Silgan during the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Silgan by 2,754.3% in the 1st quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 1,313 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,267 shares during the last quarter. 70.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Silgan Stock Up 0.5%

SLGN stock opened at $55.67 on Monday. Silgan Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.37 and a 1-year high of $58.14. The stock has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The company’s 50 day moving average is $54.97 and its 200 day moving average is $53.02.

Silgan Announces Dividend

Silgan ( NYSE:SLGN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. Silgan had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 20.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Silgan Holdings Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. Silgan’s payout ratio is currently 29.74%.

Insider Transactions at Silgan

In other news, EVP Robert B. Lewis sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.92, for a total value of $559,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 153,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,576,897.76. The trade was a 6.12% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP B Frederik Prinzen sold 2,378 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.05, for a total transaction of $128,530.90. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 1,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,589. This represents a 63.28% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on SLGN. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $59.00 price target (up from $57.00) on shares of Silgan in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Silgan from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Raymond James Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Silgan in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Silgan from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Silgan from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Silgan presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.78.

Silgan Company Profile

(Free Report)

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging solutions for consumer goods products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Dispensing and Specialty Closures, Metal Containers, and Custom Containers. The Dispensing and Specialty Closures segment offers a range of metal and plastic closures, and dispensing systems for food, beverage, health care, garden, home, personal care, beauty products, and hard surface cleaning products, as well as capping/sealing equipment and detection systems.

