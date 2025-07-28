Choreo LLC Sells 6,871 Shares of Aercap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER)

Choreo LLC lessened its stake in Aercap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER – Free Report) by 57.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,871 shares during the quarter. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Aercap were worth $529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new position in Aercap in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Aercap by 230.1% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Aercap during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Aercap by 42.2% during the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Aercap by 473.2% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 1,216 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Aercap alerts:

Aercap Stock Performance

NYSE AER opened at $112.18 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $114.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.14. Aercap Holdings N.V. has a 1 year low of $82.21 and a 1 year high of $118.07.

Aercap Announces Dividend

Aercap ( NYSE:AER Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $3.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.99. Aercap had a net margin of 26.53% and a return on equity of 13.84%. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.29 EPS. Aercap’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Aercap Holdings N.V. will post 11.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 14th were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 14th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Aercap’s payout ratio is 9.58%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AER shares. Barclays upped their price target on Aercap from $115.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Aercap from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Aercap from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Aercap from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.38.

Read Our Latest Report on Aercap

Aercap Company Profile

(Free Report)

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aercap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Aercap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aercap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.