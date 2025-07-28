Choreo LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:STX)

Choreo LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,268 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 345 shares during the quarter. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Elequin Capital LP bought a new position in Seagate Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Seagate Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new position in Seagate Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 2,200.0% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 460 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. 92.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Seagate Technology Stock Performance

Shares of STX opened at $150.89 on Monday. Seagate Technology Holdings PLC has a fifty-two week low of $63.19 and a fifty-two week high of $153.88. The firm has a market cap of $32.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.80 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $133.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.75.

Seagate Technology Dividend Announcement

Seagate Technology ( NASDAQ:STX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The data storage provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.15. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 17.49% and a negative return on equity of 105.02%. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Seagate Technology Holdings PLC will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 25th were given a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 25th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is 41.62%.

Seagate Technology declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 22nd that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the data storage provider to purchase up to 21.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on STX shares. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Seagate Technology in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Seagate Technology in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Seagate Technology from $85.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.38.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 63,418 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $7,927,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 14,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,832,250. This represents a 81.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gianluca Romano sold 26,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.58, for a total transaction of $3,153,025.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 38,082 shares in the company, valued at $4,477,681.56. This represents a 41.32% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 395,516 shares of company stock valued at $47,831,398 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology Profile

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

