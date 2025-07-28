Cinemark Holdings Inc (NYSE:CNK) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in Cinemark Holdings Inc (NYSE:CNK – Free Report) by 88.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 142,489 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,057,628 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Cinemark were worth $3,547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cinemark by 2.8% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 681,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,961,000 after buying an additional 18,645 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 152,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,722,000 after buying an additional 32,310 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Cinemark by 104.8% during the 1st quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 28,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after acquiring an additional 14,518 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Cinemark by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 70,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,198,000 after acquiring an additional 14,207 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Cinemark by 1,677.9% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 52,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after acquiring an additional 49,094 shares in the last quarter.

Cinemark Stock Performance

NYSE:CNK opened at $29.00 on Monday. Cinemark Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $21.17 and a 12 month high of $36.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.53, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 19.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.88. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.14.

Cinemark Cuts Dividend

Cinemark ( NYSE:CNK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.32). Cinemark had a return on equity of 51.68% and a net margin of 8.17%. The business had revenue of $540.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $604.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cinemark Holdings Inc will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 29th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 29th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. Cinemark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.05%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Valmir Fernandes sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.01, for a total transaction of $825,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 130,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,311,502.12. The trade was a 16.07% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Wanda Marie Gierhart sold 52,524 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.85, for a total transaction of $1,672,889.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 94,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,022,246.50. The trade was a 35.63% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 84,724 shares of company stock valued at $2,724,435. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CNK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Roth Capital cut their price target on shares of Cinemark from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Wedbush raised shares of Cinemark from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, July 11th. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Cinemark in a research report on Friday, May 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Cinemark in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Cinemark from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

Cinemark Company Profile

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of February 16, 2024, it operated 501 theatres with 5,719 screens in 42 states and 13 countries in South and Central America. Cinemark Holdings, Inc was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

