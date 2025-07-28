Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:CIFR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:CIFR – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, ten have given a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.63.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Cipher Mining in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Jones Trading assumed coverage on shares of Cipher Mining in a research note on Monday, July 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cipher Mining in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price target on shares of Cipher Mining in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of Cipher Mining from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 5th.

CIFR stock opened at $6.47 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.12. Cipher Mining has a 12 month low of $1.86 and a 12 month high of $7.77. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.97 and a beta of 2.72.

Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.11). The company had revenue of $48.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.57 million. Cipher Mining had a negative return on equity of 17.77% and a negative net margin of 81.21%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cipher Mining will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Top Holdco B.V. Bitfury sold 667,010 shares of Cipher Mining stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.11, for a total value of $4,075,431.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 93,667,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $572,308,040.07. This trade represents a 0.71% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Holding Ltd V3 sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.55, for a total transaction of $3,275,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 92,878,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $608,352,812.60. This trade represents a 0.54% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,878,290 shares of company stock valued at $23,349,097 over the last three months. 2.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cipher Mining during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Cipher Mining in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cipher Mining by 42.9% in the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cipher Mining during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Signal Advisors Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Cipher Mining during the second quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.26% of the company’s stock.

Cipher Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and operation of industrial scale bitcoin mining data centers in the United States. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York. Cipher Mining Inc operates as a subsidiary of Bitfury Holding B.V.

