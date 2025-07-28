Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT) Shares Acquired by Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT – Free Report) by 17.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,660 shares during the quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd owned approximately 0.11% of Community Healthcare Trust worth $556,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CHCT. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Community Healthcare Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $88,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $108,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 2,866.5% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 6,335 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $163,000. Finally, Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $186,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Community Healthcare Trust

In other news, Director Cathrine Cotman acquired 3,000 shares of Community Healthcare Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.10 per share, for a total transaction of $51,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 23,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $408,023.10. This trade represents a 14.38% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Horn R. Lawrence Van acquired 11,815 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.37 per share, with a total value of $193,411.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 88,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,448,777.74. The trade was a 15.41% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Community Healthcare Trust Stock Performance

NYSE CHCT opened at $16.55 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $469.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.38 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.56. Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated has a one year low of $14.76 and a one year high of $27.62.

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $29.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.71 million. Community Healthcare Trust had a negative return on equity of 1.10% and a negative net margin of 4.51%. Equities analysts predict that Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Community Healthcare Trust Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 8th will be issued a $0.4725 dividend. This is a boost from Community Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 8th. This represents a $1.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.42%. Community Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -606.45%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Community Healthcare Trust from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Community Healthcare Trust Company Profile

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (the Company”, we”, our”) was organized in the State of Maryland on March 28, 2014. The Company is a fully-integrated healthcare real estate company that owns and acquires real estate properties that are leased to hospitals, doctors, healthcare systems or other healthcare service providers.

