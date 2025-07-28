Comparing Stellantis (NYSE:STLA) and BYD (OTCMKTS:BYDDY)

BYD (OTCMKTS:BYDDY – Get Free Report) and Stellantis (NYSE:STLA – Get Free Report) are both large-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for BYD and Stellantis, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BYD 0 0 0 0 0.00 Stellantis 1 10 2 1 2.21

Stellantis has a consensus price target of $12.74, indicating a potential upside of 25.80%. Given Stellantis’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Stellantis is more favorable than BYD.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BYD 5.71% 22.70% 5.86% Stellantis N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares BYD and Stellantis’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares BYD and Stellantis”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BYD $108.10 billion 1.36 $5.60 billion $4.27 23.18 Stellantis $169.78 billion 0.18 $5.92 billion $3.41 2.97

Stellantis has higher revenue and earnings than BYD. Stellantis is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than BYD, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

BYD has a beta of 0.09, suggesting that its share price is 91% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Stellantis has a beta of 1.44, suggesting that its share price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of BYD shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.5% of Stellantis shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Stellantis beats BYD on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BYD

BYD Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in automobiles and batteries business in the People’s Republic of China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, and internationally. The company operates in two segments: Mobile Handset Components, Assembly Service and Other Products; and Automobiles and Related Products and Other Products. The Mobile Handset Components, Assembly Service and Other Products segment manufactures and sells mobile handset components, such as housings and electronic components; and offers assembly services. The Automobiles and Related Products and Other Products segment is involved in the manufacturing and sale of automobiles, and auto-related molds and components; rail transport and related business; and provision of automobile leasing and after sales services, automobile power batteries, lithium-ion batteries, photovoltaic, and iron battery products. The company develops urban rail transportation business. BYD Company Limited was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, China.

About Stellantis

Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, distribution, and sale of automobiles and light commercial vehicles, engines, transmission systems, metallurgical products, mobility services, and production systems worldwide. It provides luxury and premium vehicles; sport utility vehicles; American and European brand vehicles; and parts and services, as well as retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services. The company offers its products under the Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Citroën, DS, Dodge, Fiat, Jeep, Maserati, Ram, Opel, Lancia, Vauxhall, Peugeot, and Comau brand names through distributors and dealers. Stellantis N.V. was founded in 1899 and is based in Hoofddorp, the Netherlands.

