Confluent (CFLT) Expected to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Free Report) is anticipated to post its Q2 2025 quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 30th. Analysts expect Confluent to post earnings of $0.08 per share and revenue of $278.32 million for the quarter. Confluent has set its Q2 2025 guidance at 0.080-0.090 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance at 0.360-0.360 EPS.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $271.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.45 million. Confluent had a negative net margin of 31.42% and a negative return on equity of 29.92%. The company’s revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Confluent to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Confluent Stock Performance

Shares of Confluent stock opened at $27.35 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 4.42 and a quick ratio of 4.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.49. Confluent has a fifty-two week low of $17.79 and a fifty-two week high of $37.90. The firm has a market cap of $9.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.91 and a beta of 0.99.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CFLT shares. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Confluent from $35.00 to $24.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Confluent from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 target price (up from $27.00) on shares of Confluent in a research report on Monday, July 21st. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Confluent from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Raymond James Financial initiated coverage on shares of Confluent in a report on Friday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.36.

Insider Transactions at Confluent

In other news, Director Neha Narkhede sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.96, for a total transaction of $1,197,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 20,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $404,130.12. This trade represents a 74.77% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michelangelo Volpi sold 25,000 shares of Confluent stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $625,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 267,079 shares in the company, valued at $6,676,975. This trade represents a 8.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 546,669 shares of company stock worth $12,637,193. Company insiders own 13.82% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Confluent stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Free Report) by 133.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 942,303 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 537,874 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.28% of Confluent worth $22,088,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 78.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Confluent Company Profile

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. The company provides platforms that allow customers to connect their applications, systems, and data layers, such as Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native software-as-a-service; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software.

See Also

