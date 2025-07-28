Congress Park Capital LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Congress Park Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 8.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,292 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,716 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for about 2.6% of Congress Park Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Congress Park Capital LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $6,867,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Newton One Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Newton One Investments LLC now owns 75 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Ball & Co Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. IFS Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. DA Davidson increased their price target on Microsoft from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Microsoft from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Microsoft currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $551.21.

Microsoft Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of MSFT opened at $513.71 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Microsoft Corporation has a 12 month low of $344.79 and a 12 month high of $518.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $483.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $431.57. The firm has a market cap of $3.82 trillion, a P/E ratio of 39.70, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.04.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The software giant reported $3.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.24. Microsoft had a return on equity of 32.74% and a net margin of 35.79%. The company had revenue of $70.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.54 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.94 earnings per share. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Microsoft Corporation will post 13.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 21st will be issued a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 21st. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 25.66%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 21,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $453.77, for a total transaction of $9,756,055.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 134,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,208,127.76. This represents a 13.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Takeshi Numoto sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $463.00, for a total transaction of $1,389,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 43,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,339,590. The trade was a 6.39% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 135,743 shares of company stock valued at $60,224,683 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

Featured Stories

