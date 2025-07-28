Costamare (CMRE) Expected to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Costamare (NYSE:CMRE – Get Free Report) is anticipated to announce its Q2 2025 earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.67 per share for the quarter.

Costamare (NYSE:CMRE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The shipping company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.09. Costamare had a return on equity of 13.44% and a net margin of 15.27%. The firm had revenue of $440.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $330.14 million. On average, analysts expect Costamare to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Costamare alerts:

Costamare Trading Down 1.8%

NYSE CMRE opened at $9.62 on Monday. Costamare has a 1-year low of $6.63 and a 1-year high of $15.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.08 and a 200-day moving average of $9.76. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.20.

Costamare Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 21st will be paid a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 21st. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.78%. Costamare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.85%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its position in shares of Costamare by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 19,064 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 2,267 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Costamare in the first quarter worth $192,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Costamare by 156.9% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 200,984 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,978,000 after acquiring an additional 122,737 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Costamare by 42.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 479,822 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,721,000 after purchasing an additional 142,372 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Costamare in the 1st quarter worth $6,075,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Wall Street Zen started coverage on shares of Costamare in a report on Thursday, May 15th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Costamare

About Costamare

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Costamare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costamare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.