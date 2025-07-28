Critical Survey: TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) & Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU)

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU – Get Free Report) and TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS – Get Free Report) are both small-cap industrials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and valuation.

Dividends

Kaiser Aluminum pays an annual dividend of $3.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.7%. TriMas pays an annual dividend of $0.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.5%. Kaiser Aluminum pays out 79.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. TriMas pays out 20.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Get Kaiser Aluminum alerts:

Institutional and Insider Ownership

99.3% of Kaiser Aluminum shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 99.4% of TriMas shares are held by institutional investors. 1.4% of Kaiser Aluminum shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.2% of TriMas shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kaiser Aluminum 2.05% 8.03% 2.41% TriMas 3.36% 10.54% 5.24%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Kaiser Aluminum and TriMas’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Kaiser Aluminum and TriMas”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kaiser Aluminum $3.02 billion 0.44 $46.80 million $3.89 21.31 TriMas $925.01 million 1.38 $24.25 million $0.77 40.82

Kaiser Aluminum has higher revenue and earnings than TriMas. Kaiser Aluminum is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than TriMas, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Kaiser Aluminum and TriMas, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kaiser Aluminum 0 2 1 0 2.33 TriMas 0 0 1 0 3.00

Kaiser Aluminum currently has a consensus target price of $69.00, indicating a potential downside of 16.78%. TriMas has a consensus target price of $40.00, indicating a potential upside of 27.27%. Given TriMas’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe TriMas is more favorable than Kaiser Aluminum.

Risk and Volatility

Kaiser Aluminum has a beta of 1.44, indicating that its share price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TriMas has a beta of 0.63, indicating that its share price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

TriMas beats Kaiser Aluminum on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kaiser Aluminum

(Get Free Report)

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacture and sale of semi-fabricated specialty aluminum mill products in the United States and internationally. It offers rolled, extruded, and drawn aluminum products used for aerospace and defense, aluminum beverage and food packaging, automotive and general engineering products. The company's automotive extrusions include extruded aluminum products for structural components, crash management systems, anti-lock braking systems, and drawn tubes for drive shafts, as well as offers fabrication services, including sawing and cutting to length. Its packaging products consist of bare and coated 3000- and 5000-series alloy aluminum coil used for beverage and food packaging industry. In addition, the company's general engineering products comprise alloy plate, sheet, rod, bar, tube, wire, and standard extrusion shapes used in various applications, including the production of military vehicles, ordnances, semiconductor manufacturing cells, electronic devices, after-market motor sport parts, tooling plates, parts for machinery and equipment, bolts, screws, nails, and rivets. Further, its rerolled, extruded, drawn, and cast billet aluminum products used for industrial end uses. The company sells its products directly to customers through sales personnel located in the United States, Canada, Western Europe, and China, as well as through independent sales agents in other regions of Asia, Latin America, and the Middle East. Kaiser Aluminum Corporation was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Franklin, Tennessee.

About TriMas

(Get Free Report)

TriMas Corporation engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of products for consumer products, aerospace, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products segments. The Packaging segment offers dispensing products, such as foaming and sanitizer pumps, lotion and hand soap pumps, beverage dispensers, perfume sprayers, and nasal and trigger sprayers; polymeric and steel caps and closures comprising food lids, flip-top and beverage closures, child resistance caps, drum and pail closures, and flexible spouts; polymeric jar products; integrated dispensers; bag-in-box products; and consumable vascular delivery and diagnostic test components under the Rieke, Taplast, Affaba & Ferrari, Intertech, Omega, and Rapak brands. The Aerospace segment provides fasteners, collars, blind bolts, rivets, ducting, and connectors for air management systems, and other highly-machined parts and components to original equipment manufacturers, supply chain distributors, and tier one suppliers, as well as maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO)/aftermarket providers; and military and defense aerospace applications and platforms under the Monogram Aerospace Fasteners, Allfast Fastening Systems, Mac Fasteners, TFI Aerospace, RSA Engineered Products, and Martinic Engineering brands. The Specialty Products segment offers steel cylinders for use in the transportation, storage, and dispensing of compressed gases under the Norris Cylinder brand; natural gas powered wellhead engines, compressors, and replacement parts for oil and natural gas production, and other industrial and commercial markets under the Arrow brand; and spare parts for various industrial engines. It sells its products through a direct sales force, third-party agents, and distributors. TriMas Corporation was incorporated in 1986 and is headquartered in Bloomfield Hills, Michigan.

Receive News & Ratings for Kaiser Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kaiser Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.