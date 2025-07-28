Critical Survey: Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR) versus 3Dx Industries (OTCMKTS:DDDX)

3Dx Industries (OTCMKTS:DDDX – Get Free Report) and Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR – Get Free Report) are both small-cap industrials companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares 3Dx Industries and Xometry’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 3Dx Industries -176.26% N/A N/A Xometry -8.52% -8.30% -3.83%

Risk and Volatility

3Dx Industries has a beta of 3.33, suggesting that its share price is 233% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Xometry has a beta of 0.83, suggesting that its share price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Earnings and Valuation

97.3% of Xometry shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.7% of Xometry shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares 3Dx Industries and Xometry”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 3Dx Industries $290,000.00 5.90 -$560,000.00 ($0.01) -1.55 Xometry $545.53 million 3.03 -$50.40 million ($0.99) -32.95

3Dx Industries has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Xometry. Xometry is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than 3Dx Industries, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for 3Dx Industries and Xometry, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 3Dx Industries 0 0 0 0 0.00 Xometry 1 2 6 0 2.56

Xometry has a consensus price target of $35.78, indicating a potential upside of 9.68%. Given Xometry’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Xometry is more favorable than 3Dx Industries.

About 3Dx Industries

3DX Industries, Inc. manufactures and sells consumer and corporate products using an additive manufacturing method through 3D metal printing technology, and conventional precision manufacturing processes. The company was formerly known as Amarok Resources, Inc. and changed its name to 3DX Industries, Inc. in November 2013. 3DX Industries, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Ferndale, Washington.

About Xometry

Xometry, Inc. operates an online marketplace that enables buyers to source custom-manufactured parts and assemblies in the United States and internationally. It provides computer numerical control manufacturing, sheet metal forming, and sheet cutting; 3D printing, including fused deposition modeling, direct metal laser sintering, PolyJet, stereolithography, selective laser sintering, binder jetting, carbon digital light synthesis, multi jet fusion, and lubricant sublayer photo-curing; and die casting, stamping, injection molding, urethane casting, tube cutting, and tube bending, as well as finishing services, rapid prototyping, and high-volume production services. It serves aerospace, healthcare, robotics, industrial, defense, energy, automotive, government, education, and consumer goods industries. The company was formerly known as NextLine Manufacturing Corp. and changed its name to Xometry, Inc. in June 2015. Xometry, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in North Bethesda, Maryland.

