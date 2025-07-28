Cwm LLC Acquires 1,344 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL)

Cwm LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL – Free Report) by 19.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,131 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,344 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FREL. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 40,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 8,429 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 36,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $989,000 after purchasing an additional 5,226 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $210,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 48,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after purchasing an additional 2,257 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $390,000.

Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF stock opened at $27.87 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.96 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.18 and its 200 day moving average is $27.12. Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF has a twelve month low of $23.35 and a twelve month high of $30.07.

About Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (FREL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI US IMI\u002FReal Estate 25-25 index. The fund tracks a cap-weighted index of US REIT and real estate companies across the entire market-cap spectrum. FREL was launched on Feb 2, 2015 and is managed by Fidelity.

