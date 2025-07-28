Cwm LLC Acquires 390 Shares of NewJersey Resources Corporation (NYSE:NJR)

Cwm LLC increased its holdings in NewJersey Resources Corporation (NYSE:NJR – Free Report) by 10.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,972 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in NewJersey Resources were worth $195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crews Bank & Trust bought a new stake in NewJersey Resources in the first quarter worth $37,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of NewJersey Resources by 42.0% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 839 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NewJersey Resources in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NewJersey Resources by 6,245.8% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,523 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 1,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its stake in shares of NewJersey Resources by 13,692.3% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,793 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 1,780 shares during the last quarter. 70.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at NewJersey Resources

In related news, COO Patrick J. Migliaccio sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.22, for a total value of $66,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 35,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,578,211.80. This trade represents a 4.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on NJR. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of NewJersey Resources in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of NewJersey Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of NewJersey Resources from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Raymond James Financial began coverage on shares of NewJersey Resources in a report on Friday, June 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. Finally, New Street Research set a $51.00 price target on shares of NewJersey Resources in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.29.

NewJersey Resources Stock Up 0.2%

NYSE NJR opened at $45.96 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.97. NewJersey Resources Corporation has a twelve month low of $42.33 and a twelve month high of $51.94. The stock has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 0.61.

NewJersey Resources (NYSE:NJR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.11. NewJersey Resources had a net margin of 20.03% and a return on equity of 16.95%. The business had revenue of $913.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $732.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that NewJersey Resources Corporation will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

About NewJersey Resources

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, distributes natural gas. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated natural gas utility services to approximately 576,000 customers in Burlington, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, and Sussex counties in New Jersey; provides capacity and storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

