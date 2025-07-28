Cwm LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN)

Cwm LLC increased its position in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN – Free Report) by 13.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,933 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Fortune Brands Innovations were worth $179,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. von Borstel & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Fortune Brands Innovations in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. CX Institutional purchased a new position in Fortune Brands Innovations in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management purchased a new position in Fortune Brands Innovations in the first quarter valued at about $62,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Fortune Brands Innovations by 28.2% in the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH purchased a new position in Fortune Brands Innovations in the fourth quarter valued at about $76,000. 87.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FBIN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Truist Financial set a $65.00 target price on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $70.00 to $59.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $90.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.27.

Fortune Brands Innovations Stock Up 0.8%

FBIN stock opened at $56.51 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.57, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.41. Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. has a one year low of $47.21 and a one year high of $90.54. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $52.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.44.

Fortune Brands Innovations (NYSE:FBIN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.66. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Fortune Brands Innovations had a net margin of 9.42% and a return on equity of 20.96%. Fortune Brands Innovations’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

Fortune Brands Innovations Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 22nd will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. Fortune Brands Innovations’s payout ratio is currently 29.33%.

About Fortune Brands Innovations

Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Water, Outdoors, and Security. The Water segment manufactures or assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, Aqualisa, Shaws, Emtek, and Schaub brands.

