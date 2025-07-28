Cwm LLC Buys 1,175 Shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

Cwm LLC boosted its stake in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Free Report) by 57.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Equity Lifestyle Properties were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Equity Lifestyle Properties by 121.4% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in Equity Lifestyle Properties by 78.7% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Equity Lifestyle Properties by 351.6% during the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,865 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in Equity Lifestyle Properties by 137.5% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares during the period. Finally, Greenleaf Trust bought a new stake in Equity Lifestyle Properties during the 1st quarter valued at $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ELS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Equity Lifestyle Properties in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. They set a “positive” rating and a $67.50 target price on the stock. Compass Point raised Equity Lifestyle Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on Equity Lifestyle Properties from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Equity Lifestyle Properties from $82.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.05.

Equity Lifestyle Properties Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties stock opened at $59.56 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $62.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.86 and a 52-week high of $76.60. The company has a market cap of $11.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.86, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.72.

Equity Lifestyle Properties (NYSE:ELS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.69. The company had revenue of $313.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $377.59 million. Equity Lifestyle Properties had a net margin of 24.13% and a return on equity of 21.12%. Equity Lifestyle Properties’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Equity Lifestyle Properties Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 27th were given a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 27th. Equity Lifestyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 106.74%.

Insider Transactions at Equity Lifestyle Properties

In related news, CFO Paul Seavey sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.72, for a total value of $647,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 78,162 shares in the company, valued at $5,058,644.64. This trade represents a 11.34% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Equity Lifestyle Properties

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of lifestyle-oriented properties consisting primarily of manufactured home, and recreational vehicle communities. It operates through the following segments: Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals Operations.

Further Reading

