Cwm LLC Buys 256 Shares of Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR)

Cwm LLC raised its holdings in Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR – Free Report) by 20.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,522 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 256 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Palomar were worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PLMR. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in shares of Palomar during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $591,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Palomar by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Palomar by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,574,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,886,000 after buying an additional 53,123 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Palomar by 37.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 176,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,643,000 after buying an additional 48,396 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Palomar during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,637,000. 90.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Palomar

In other news, insider Timothy Carter sold 473 shares of the stock in a transaction on Saturday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.65, for a total value of $72,676.45. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,467.65. This represents a 56.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Mac Armstrong sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.10, for a total value of $700,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 382,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,572,558.80. This represents a 1.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 20,164 shares of company stock valued at $3,061,089. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen cut Palomar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 5th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Palomar from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Palomar from $145.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Palomar from $150.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on Palomar from $205.00 to $204.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.17.

Palomar Stock Up 0.6%

NASDAQ PLMR opened at $132.52 on Monday. Palomar Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.54 and a twelve month high of $175.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of 26.45 and a beta of 0.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $153.65 and its 200 day moving average is $138.72.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.26. Palomar had a return on equity of 20.56% and a net margin of 21.99%. The business had revenue of $174.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Palomar Holdings, Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Palomar Profile

Palomar Holdings, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance to residential and businesses in the United States. The company offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, fronting, commercial all risk, specialty homeowners, inland marine, Hawaii hurricane, and residential flood, as well as other products, such as assumed reinsurance.

Featured Articles

