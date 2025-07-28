Cwm LLC Buys 326 Shares of Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT)

Cwm LLC boosted its stake in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT – Free Report) by 36.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,210 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Brinker International were worth $180,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AdvisorShares Investments LLC boosted its stake in Brinker International by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 2,131 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,509 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $596,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 575.0% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 189 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brinker International during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in shares of Brinker International in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on EAT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $144.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $185.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $185.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $156.41.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Brinker International news, COO Douglas N. Comings sold 2,350 shares of Brinker International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.91, for a total value of $319,388.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 20,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,798,522.81. The trade was a 10.24% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ramona Hood sold 777 shares of Brinker International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.23, for a total value of $105,073.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 8,568 shares in the company, valued at $1,158,650.64. This trade represents a 8.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,127 shares of company stock valued at $2,128,062 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.72% of the company’s stock.

Brinker International Price Performance

Shares of Brinker International stock opened at $153.34 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $169.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $157.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.70. Brinker International, Inc. has a one year low of $56.27 and a one year high of $192.21.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Brinker International had a return on equity of 333.03% and a net margin of 6.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. Analysts forecast that Brinker International, Inc. will post 8.3 EPS for the current year.

About Brinker International

(Free Report)

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates and franchises Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy restaurant brands.

Further Reading

