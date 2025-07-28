Cwm LLC Buys 6,112 Shares of Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC)

Cwm LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC – Free Report) by 137.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,553 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,112 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Alignment Healthcare were worth $196,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Alignment Healthcare by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,818,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,453,000 after buying an additional 166,837 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 54.7% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,649,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,302,000 after acquiring an additional 3,059,596 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 77.9% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,438,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,683,000 after acquiring an additional 3,257,630 shares during the period. Hood River Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Alignment Healthcare by 39.6% in the 4th quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 4,952,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,721,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405,212 shares during the period. Finally, 8 Knots Management LLC boosted its stake in Alignment Healthcare by 49.5% in the 4th quarter. 8 Knots Management LLC now owns 3,658,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211,727 shares during the period. 86.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ALHC stock opened at $11.76 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.50 and a beta of 1.16. Alignment Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.92 and a fifty-two week high of $21.06. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Alignment Healthcare ( NASDAQ:ALHC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.07. Alignment Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 80.49% and a negative net margin of 3.02%. The company had revenue of $926.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $889.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.25) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 47.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alignment Healthcare, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, President Dawn Christine Maroney sold 30,000 shares of Alignment Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.44, for a total transaction of $403,200.00. Following the sale, the president directly owned 2,042,899 shares in the company, valued at $27,456,562.56. The trade was a 1.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John E. Kao sold 180,000 shares of Alignment Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.41, for a total value of $2,413,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,553,100 shares in the company, valued at $20,827,071. This represents a 10.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,685,262 shares of company stock valued at $269,685,496 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on ALHC. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Alignment Healthcare from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Stephens upgraded shares of Alignment Healthcare to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Alignment Healthcare from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.17.

Alignment Healthcare, Inc, a tech-enabled Medicare advantage company, operates consumer-centric health care platform for seniors in the United States. It provides customized health care designed to meet the needs of a diverse array of seniors through its Medicare advantage plans. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Orange, California.

