Cwm LLC Buys 7,356 Shares of Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT)

Cwm LLC raised its stake in shares of Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT – Free Report) by 25.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 36,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,356 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Uniti Group were worth $184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of UNIT. King Street Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Uniti Group by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. King Street Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,600,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040,000 shares in the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Uniti Group during the fourth quarter worth $4,230,000. Sona Asset Management US LLC increased its position in shares of Uniti Group by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Sona Asset Management US LLC now owns 1,200,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,600,000 after purchasing an additional 600,000 shares in the last quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Uniti Group during the fourth quarter worth $3,249,000. Finally, Invenomic Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Uniti Group during the fourth quarter worth $3,184,000. Institutional investors own 87.51% of the company’s stock.

Uniti Group Stock Performance

Shares of UNIT opened at $5.80 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.89. Uniti Group Inc. has a one year low of $3.51 and a one year high of $6.31. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.31 and a beta of 1.46.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Uniti Group ( NASDAQ:UNIT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35. Uniti Group had a negative return on equity of 2.60% and a net margin of 5.45%. The company had revenue of $293.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Uniti Group Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on UNIT. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Uniti Group from $5.00 to $4.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $5.30 price target on shares of Uniti Group in a research report on Friday, May 16th.

Uniti Group Company Profile

Uniti Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the acquisition, construction, and leasing of properties. It operates through the following business segments: Uniti Leasing, Uniti Fiber, and Corporate. The Uniti Leasing segment involves mission-critical communications assets on exclusive or shared-tenant basis, and dark fiber network.

