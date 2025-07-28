Cwm LLC Cuts Position in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

Cwm LLC decreased its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Free Report) by 6.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 164 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation were worth $195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,968,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $498,612,000 after buying an additional 154,575 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,736,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $479,207,000 after purchasing an additional 278,041 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,577,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $298,887,000 after purchasing an additional 22,942 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,341,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $195,616,000 after purchasing an additional 445,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,909,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $146,668,000 after purchasing an additional 25,260 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.15% of the company’s stock.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Trading Down 1.3%

Shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation stock opened at $82.10 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.21. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 1-year low of $57.05 and a 1-year high of $98.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.06 billion, a PE ratio of 10.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.29.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Dividend Announcement

Western Alliance Bancorporation ( NYSE:WAL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.03. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 16.39%. The business had revenue of $836.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $838.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 15th. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.97%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Western Alliance Bancorporation

In related news, insider Tim R. Bruckner sold 2,500 shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.91, for a total transaction of $209,775.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 24,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,077,527.69. The trade was a 9.17% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on WAL shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.62.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Profile

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates through Commercial and Consumer Related segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; demand deposits; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

