Cwm LLC Cuts Stock Position in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG)

Cwm LLC decreased its position in shares of Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG – Free Report) by 19.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 27,793 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,770 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Leggett & Platt were worth $220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 7,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Leggett & Platt in the 4th quarter valued at about $97,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Leggett & Platt in the 1st quarter valued at about $107,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Leggett & Platt in the 4th quarter valued at about $111,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Leggett & Platt by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,915 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on LEG. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Leggett & Platt from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $9.00 target price (down from $12.00) on shares of Leggett & Platt in a report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Leggett & Platt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 5th.

LEG stock opened at $10.34 on Monday. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $6.47 and a 52-week high of $14.23. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 0.74.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 28th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.01. Leggett & Platt had a negative net margin of 11.89% and a positive return on equity of 20.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 13th. Leggett & Platt’s payout ratio is presently -5.35%.

Leggett & Platt, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of furniture and engineered components and products among homes, offices, automobiles, and commercial aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Bedding Products, Specialized Products, and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products.

