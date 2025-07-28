Cwm LLC Grows Position in MKS Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI)

Cwm LLC raised its holdings in MKS Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Free Report) by 64.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,574 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in MKS were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MKS by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,445,956 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $777,283,000 after acquiring an additional 97,392 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of MKS by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,291,478 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $239,207,000 after acquiring an additional 6,715 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of MKS by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,231,467 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $232,943,000 after acquiring an additional 6,964 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in MKS during the fourth quarter valued at about $85,451,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in MKS by 46.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 626,143 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $65,365,000 after purchasing an additional 199,795 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.79% of the company’s stock.

Get MKS alerts:

MKS Price Performance

MKSI opened at $99.50 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 1.96. MKS Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.84 and a 1 year high of $128.20. The firm has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.70, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.88.

MKS Dividend Announcement

MKS ( NASDAQ:MKSI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.29. MKS had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 6.21%. The business had revenue of $936.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $913.59 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. MKS’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that MKS Inc. will post 6.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 27th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 27th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. MKS’s payout ratio is 26.27%.

Insider Transactions at MKS

In related news, EVP David Philip Henry sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $210,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 20,571 shares in the company, valued at $2,159,955. This trade represents a 8.86% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on MKSI. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on MKS from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Mizuho raised their price target on MKS from $105.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded MKS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on MKS from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on MKS from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on MKS

MKS Company Profile

(Free Report)

MKS Instruments, Inc provides foundational technology solutions to semiconductor manufacturing, electronics and packaging, and specialty industrial applications in the United States, Germany, China, South Korea, and internationally. It operates through Vacuum Solutions Division (VSD), Photonics Solutions Division (PSD), and Material Solutions Division (MSD) segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MKS Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MKS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MKS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.