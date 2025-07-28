Cwm LLC Has $186,000 Position in Radius Recycling, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS)

Cwm LLC boosted its stake in shares of Radius Recycling, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS – Free Report) by 160.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,431 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 3,960 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Radius Recycling were worth $186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RDUS. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Radius Recycling by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,499,259 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,039,000 after buying an additional 377,212 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd raised its position in shares of Radius Recycling by 159.6% in the 1st quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 342,466 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,890,000 after acquiring an additional 210,561 shares in the last quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. lifted its stake in shares of Radius Recycling by 115.9% in the 4th quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. now owns 285,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,338,000 after purchasing an additional 153,000 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Radius Recycling by 447.5% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 157,929 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,404,000 after purchasing an additional 129,086 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of Radius Recycling in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,964,000. 78.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Wall Street Zen initiated coverage on Radius Recycling in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Radius Recycling Price Performance

Shares of RDUS opened at $30.00 on Monday. Radius Recycling, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.57 and a 52-week high of $30.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.17. The firm has a market cap of $846 million, a PE ratio of -8.33 and a beta of 1.00.

Radius Recycling (NASDAQ:RDUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 1st. The basic materials company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.48. Radius Recycling had a negative return on equity of 15.73% and a negative net margin of 3.69%. The firm had revenue of $726.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $725.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.59) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Radius Recycling, Inc. will post -3.84 EPS for the current year.

Radius Recycling Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 4th. Investors of record on Monday, July 21st will be given a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 21st. Radius Recycling’s payout ratio is -20.83%.

Radius Recycling Company Profile

(Free Report)

Radius Recycling, Inc recycles ferrous and nonferrous metal, and manufactures finished steel products worldwide. The company acquires, processes, and recycles salvaged vehicles, rail cars, home appliances, industrial machinery, manufacturing scrap, and construction and demolition scrap. It offers recycled ferrous metal, a feedstock used in the production of finished steel products; and nonferrous products, including mixed metal joint products recovered from the shredding process, such as zorba, zurik, aluminum, copper, stainless steel, nickel, brass, titanium, lead, and high temperature alloys.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RDUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Radius Recycling, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS).

