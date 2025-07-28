Cwm LLC Has $191,000 Stock Position in Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST)

Cwm LLC raised its position in shares of Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Free Report) by 211.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,152 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,817 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Upstart were worth $191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UPST. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in Upstart by 190.2% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,709,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120,300 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Upstart by 300.2% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,061,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,357,000 after acquiring an additional 796,252 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Upstart in the fourth quarter worth about $43,697,000. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Upstart by 53.6% in the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,915,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,914,000 after acquiring an additional 668,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Upstart by 886.0% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 709,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,695,000 after acquiring an additional 637,706 shares during the last quarter. 63.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Upstart stock opened at $83.53 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $62.45 and a 200-day moving average of $58.00. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.60 and a 1 year high of $96.43. The company has a market capitalization of $7.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -111.37 and a beta of 2.37.

Upstart ( NASDAQ:UPST Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.11. Upstart had a negative return on equity of 15.27% and a negative net margin of 9.20%. The company had revenue of $213.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.31) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 67.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

In other Upstart news, CEO Dave Girouard sold 41,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total transaction of $3,127,941.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 52,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,949,732.98. This trade represents a 44.19% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Sanjay Datta sold 13,512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.97, for a total transaction of $634,658.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 311,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,624,391.32. The trade was a 4.16% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 151,650 shares of company stock worth $9,665,841. 16.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Upstart from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Bank of America raised shares of Upstart from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Upstart from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Upstart in a report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Upstart in a report on Thursday, June 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Upstart presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.62.

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform includes personal loans, automotive retail and refinance loans, home equity lines of credit, and small dollar loans that connects consumer demand for loans to its to bank and credit unions.

