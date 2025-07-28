Cwm LLC Has $199,000 Position in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (BATS:DFIS)

Cwm LLC lowered its position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (BATS:DFIS – Free Report) by 13.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,708 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,243 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF were worth $199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 23.0% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 103.5% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 3,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equita Financial Network Inc. bought a new position in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $209,000.

Shares of DFIS opened at $30.61 on Monday. Dimensional International Small Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $22.90 and a twelve month high of $30.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.12. The firm has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 0.86.

The Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (DFIS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in a broad and diverse portfolio of small-cap companies in developed markets outside the US, selected and weighted by market capitalization, in aim of long-term capital appreciation.

