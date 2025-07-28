Cwm LLC Has $209,000 Position in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:IJUL)

Cwm LLC lifted its holdings in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:IJUL – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,179 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 422 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July were worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,510,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July by 52.7% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 155,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,299,000 after buying an additional 53,567 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July by 83.3% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 127,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,519,000 after acquiring an additional 57,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July in the 4th quarter valued at $486,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJUL opened at $32.11 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $225.73 million, a PE ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 0.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.93. Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July has a 12-month low of $27.07 and a 12-month high of $32.29.

About Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July

The Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July (IJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the MSCI EAFE Index over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. IJUL was launched on Jul 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

