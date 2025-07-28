Cwm LLC Has $212,000 Stock Holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL)

Cwm LLC grew its position in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL – Free Report) by 6,744.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,970 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,912 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of OMFL. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 16.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,632,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,348,000 after acquiring an additional 372,297 shares in the last quarter. Solano Wealth Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $8,824,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 471,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,559,000 after acquiring an additional 89,194 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 8.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 522,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,836,000 after acquiring an additional 41,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 259.7% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 47,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,590,000 after acquiring an additional 34,481 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of OMFL stock opened at $58.51 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $56.93 and a 200-day moving average of $55.19. Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF has a 12-month low of $46.79 and a 12-month high of $58.40. The company has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.32 and a beta of 1.02.

The Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (OMFL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by a combination of five investment factors, which are weighted based on current macroeconomic conditions. OMFL was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

