Cwm LLC Has $215,000 Stock Holdings in Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE)

Cwm LLC grew its position in Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE – Free Report) by 17.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,781 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Celanese were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Celanese in the first quarter worth $292,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Celanese during the first quarter worth $907,000. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Celanese by 55.1% during the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 33,508 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,902,000 after acquiring an additional 11,905 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. increased its position in shares of Celanese by 127.0% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 622 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Celanese by 91.8% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 126,660 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,766,000 after acquiring an additional 60,621 shares in the last quarter. 98.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CE shares. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Celanese from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Celanese from $51.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $48.00 price target (down from $50.00) on shares of Celanese in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Celanese from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Celanese from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Celanese has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.50.

Celanese Trading Up 2.7%

CE stock opened at $58.66 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $56.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.95. Celanese Corporation has a one year low of $36.29 and a one year high of $144.59. The stock has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.14.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. Celanese had a negative net margin of 16.54% and a positive return on equity of 11.28%. Celanese’s revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.08 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Celanese Corporation will post 8.79 EPS for the current year.

Celanese Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 29th. Celanese’s payout ratio is -0.79%.

Insider Activity at Celanese

In related news, SVP Mark Christopher Murray bought 1,479 shares of Celanese stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $52.18 per share, with a total value of $77,174.22. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president owned 15,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $807,120.24. This represents a 10.57% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

About Celanese

Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. It operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

Further Reading

