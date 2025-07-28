Cwm LLC Has $221,000 Position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH)

Cwm LLC raised its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Free Report) by 122.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,446 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,348 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG purchased a new position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 16,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,667,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 47,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,823,000 after acquiring an additional 5,618 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,877,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 508.7% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WH. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $121.00 to $102.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $101.00 price target on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $124.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.98.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Stock Up 3.7%

WH stock opened at $92.13 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.44. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a 1 year low of $72.14 and a 1 year high of $113.07. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.23. The firm has a market cap of $7.09 billion, a PE ratio of 21.53, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.98.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $397.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $384.69 million. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 23.10% and a return on equity of 60.79%. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 13th. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is 38.32%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Wyndham Hotels & Resorts news, CEO Geoffrey A. Ballotti sold 26,724 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.77, for a total transaction of $2,292,117.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 467,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,088,383.38. The trade was a 5.41% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Profile

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc engages in the franchise and operation of hotels under the Wyndham brand. It operates through the Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment focuses on licensing the company’s lodging brands and providing related services to third-party hotel owners and others.

See Also

