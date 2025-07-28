Cwm LLC Has $224,000 Position in IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC)

Cwm LLC grew its stake in shares of IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC – Free Report) by 50.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,354 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in IES were worth $224,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in IES in the first quarter worth about $36,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in IES in the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Comerica Bank raised its position in IES by 44.9% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 507 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its position in IES by 162.5% in the first quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 882 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in IES by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 861 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

Get IES alerts:

IES Stock Up 8.9%

NASDAQ:IESC opened at $357.66 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a PE ratio of 29.93 and a beta of 1.63. IES Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $129.16 and a 12-month high of $370.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $284.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $234.10.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IES ( NASDAQ:IESC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $834.00 million for the quarter. IES had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 36.49%.

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised shares of IES from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on IES

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other IES news, CEO Jeffrey L. Et Al Gendell sold 5,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.59, for a total transaction of $1,576,972.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 10,917,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,986,933,598.86. This represents a 0.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold 39,630 shares of company stock worth $10,915,095 over the last quarter. 56.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

IES Profile

(Free Report)

IES Holdings, Inc engages in the design and installation of integrated electrical and technology systems, and provides infrastructure products and services in the United States. The Communications segment designs, installs, and maintains network infrastructure within data centers for co-location and managed hosting customers; corporate, educational, financial, hospitality, and healthcare buildings; e-commerce distribution centers; and high-tech manufacturing facilities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IESC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for IES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.