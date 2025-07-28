Cwm LLC Invests $194,000 in FT Vest U.S. Equity Max Buffer ETF – January (BATS:JANM)

Cwm LLC purchased a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Max Buffer ETF – January (BATS:JANM – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 6,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,000.

Separately, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Max Buffer ETF – January during the first quarter worth approximately $391,000.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Max Buffer ETF – January Stock Up 0.1%

FT Vest U.S. Equity Max Buffer ETF – January stock opened at $32.00 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.56.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Max Buffer ETF – January Profile

The FT Vest U.S. Equity Max Buffer ETF – January (JANM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund seeks to provide a pre-determined investment outcome over a one year period. The exposure is reset annually in January JANM was launched on Jan 17, 2025 and is issued by First Trust.

