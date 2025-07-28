Cwm LLC Purchases 733 Shares of Taylor Morrison Home Corporation (NYSE:TMHC)

Cwm LLC boosted its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home Corporation (NYSE:TMHC – Free Report) by 28.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,302 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Taylor Morrison Home were worth $198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morse Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 193.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 674 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 202.1% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 704 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 49.5% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 791 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 50.2% during the first quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 844 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. 95.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Taylor Morrison Home Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of NYSE TMHC opened at $60.82 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 6.54. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $60.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.51. Taylor Morrison Home Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $51.90 and a fifty-two week high of $75.49. The company has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 1.57.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Taylor Morrison Home ( NYSE:TMHC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The construction company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 16.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.86 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Taylor Morrison Home Corporation will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 1st. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research note on Monday, May 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Barclays set a $69.00 price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison Home and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.88.

Taylor Morrison Home Profile

(Free Report)

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name.

