Cwm LLC Raises Stock Holdings in First Merchants Corporation (NASDAQ:FRME)

Cwm LLC increased its position in First Merchants Corporation (NASDAQ:FRME – Free Report) by 44.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,669 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,432 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in First Merchants were worth $189,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC boosted its position in First Merchants by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 121,969 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,866,000 after buying an additional 9,679 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in First Merchants in the first quarter valued at approximately $658,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in First Merchants by 0.9% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,288 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in First Merchants by 43.2% in the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 41,781 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,667,000 after buying an additional 12,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in First Merchants by 10,900.5% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 21,231 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $859,000 after buying an additional 21,038 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.92% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FRME has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on First Merchants from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on First Merchants from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Raymond James Financial reduced their target price on First Merchants from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised First Merchants from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, First Merchants currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.40.

First Merchants Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of FRME stock opened at $39.80 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 1.02. First Merchants Corporation has a 1-year low of $33.13 and a 1-year high of $46.13.

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $170.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.13 million. First Merchants had a net margin of 21.35% and a return on equity of 9.91%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that First Merchants Corporation will post 3.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Merchants Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 6th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 6th. This is a boost from First Merchants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. First Merchants’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.31%.

First Merchants Company Profile

First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. The company offers a range of financial services, including time, savings, and demand deposits; and consumer, commercial, agri-business, public finance, and real estate mortgage loans.

